Couple arrested in Arizona six months after deadly shooting at Hickory furniture plant extradited back to N.C.

Eric and Tangela Parker
Eric and Tangela Parker(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple accused of murder who then took off out West have been brought back to North Carolina.

Eric and Tangela Parker are facing charges in the shooting death of Phelifia Michelle Marlow.

Marlow was shot and killed on January 13 at TCS Designs on 9th Avenue NE in Hickory. Exactly six months later, the Parkers were arrested in Arizona.

Hickory police confirmed Thursday were extradited back to North Carolina from Maricopa County, Arizona. They will make their first court appearance in North Carolina on Monday.

They are being held at the Catawba County Jail with no bond.

According to the Hickory Police Department, 50-year-old Tangela Parker and 62-year-old Eric Parker were found in Phoenix, Arizona. The department said the U.S. Marshal Service received tips about the couple’s location.

They were on the run since January 13.

Tangela Parker is facing a murder charge and Eric Parker is facing an accessory after the fact charge.

“Don’t know what to say because never imagined Phoenix, Arizona,” said Justin Marlow, husband of Phelifia Michelle Marlow, who was reportedly shot and killed by the Parkers.

The couple was being sought after in the January shooting death of 51-year-old Phelifia Michelle Marlow, who police said was found shot inside TCS Designs on 9th Avenue NE in Hickory. She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where she died.

Officials followed more than 30 leads that stretched over eight states. Interstate billboards, media, public outreach and cash rewards were offered for information on the Parkers.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on July 13 in Phoenix, members of the U.S. Marshal task force came to a home at the intersection of W. Salter Drive and N. 31st Avenue and arrested the Parkers, who were living under the name of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon.

“Today makes six months since the tragic murder of Phelifia Marlow,” said Chris Edge, Acting U.S. Marshall for the Western District of North Carolina. “I hope on this day, Phelifia’s family may find closure in knowing that Parkers have been apprehended and will finally answer for their crimes against a beloved North Carolinian.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

