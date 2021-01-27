MC Mortgage Group donates over $18,000 in charity initiative

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - MC Mortgage Group of Wilmington donated $18,700 to the paws4people foundation as part of its People, Pets & Vets initiative.
Last January, MC Mortgage Group pledged to donate $100 of their earnings per closing over the course of 2020. Home owners and buyers selected paws4people® as one of three charities to receive the donation.
“We are grateful for the partnership with MC Mortgage Group of Wilmington, and we thank each of their clients who chose to join our cause,” paws4people® Executive Administrator Nina Dunn said, “we look forward to honoring this contribution by using our Dogs to bring more independency to the lives of those living with life-altering challenges and disabilities.”
paws4people trains assistance dogs for children and adults with disabilities as well as veterans with traumatic brain injuries, military sexual trauma, and Chronic/Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The foundation has clients in 23 states.
paws4people will hold its 7th annual Derby4Dogs Fundraiser in May and has named MC Mortgage Group of Wilmington as the presenting sponsor for the event.
More information on the event is available at www.derby4dogs.org.
