Man sentenced to seven years on gun charge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to 84 months in prison Wednesday for a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Marquan Kyemeke Gibbs, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 17, 2020.
“On April 13, 2020, while on probation for multiple offenses – including a prior state conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon – Gibbs was in the back seat of a car that was subject to a traffic stop,” the Department of Justice said in a news release. “Gibbs failed to comply with law enforcement commands and was removed from the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed a 9mm handgun in Gibbs’ pocket, with a 30-round high capacity magazine containing 27 rounds in a different pocket. The gun was stolen from a home on Wrightsville Avenue in Wilmington during an August 8, 2019 breaking and entering.
“On October 1, 2019, a very similar breaking and entering of another Wrightsville Avenue home resulted in four other guns being stolen, one of which was later recovered from a juvenile. Investigators obtained fingerprints from the scene of the October 1, 2019 breaking and entering that matched Gibbs.”
