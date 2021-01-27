Man sentenced to seven years on gun charge

“On April 13, 2020, while on probation for multiple offenses – including a prior state conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon – Gibbs was in the back seat of a car that was subject to a traffic stop,” the Department of Justice said in a news release. “Gibbs failed to comply with law enforcement commands and was removed from the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed a 9mm handgun in Gibbs’ pocket, with a 30-round high capacity magazine containing 27 rounds in a different pocket. The gun was stolen from a home on Wrightsville Avenue in Wilmington during an August 8, 2019 breaking and entering.