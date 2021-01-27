Madden leaving Elizabethtown to become Columbus County manager

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabethtown Town Manager Eddie Madden will resign to accept the position of county manager for Columbus County, town officials said Wednesday.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Elizabethtown, and I cherish the relationships that I have established with the board, the staff, and the community,” Madden said. “I am also very proud of the accomplishments we have made together, and I am excited for the future of Elizabethtown.”
Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell credits Madden for guiding the town through several projects including:
- renovations of the downtown area
- the building of Cape Fear Farmers Market
- the new airport terminal building
- the improvements to many parks, especially the addition of the new Browns Creek Bike Park and the development of the Greene’s Lake Conservation Park, which is expected to open in late spring.
“We, at the Town of Elizabethtown, are sorry to be losing our friend and town manager, Eddie Madden,” Campbell said in a written statement. “He has done a superb job leading our town during the past 13 years and he will certainly be missed.”
