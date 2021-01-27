How to teach America’s negative history prompts debate on NC Board of Education

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Proposed revisions to North Carolina’s new social studies standards led to intense division among some state Board of Education members; several were concerned about the proposed standards themselves being too divisive.
At issue is whether the proposed standards teach enough of the negative history of the United States or do enough to encourage students to feel positively about their country. 85% of the 7,000 comments received on the proposed standards were in support of them.
People opposed to the proposed standards disagreed on the extent to which racism is built into society or government and how that should be taught.
Copyright 2021 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.