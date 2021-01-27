Habitual felon sentenced to prison for vehicle break-ins, drug offenses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to a dozen charges in New Hanover County Wednesday.
Darryl Lewayne Easter, 28, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of heroin.
Officials say the break-ins took place in the Ogden/Gordon Road area during the months of January through March last year.
“The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to identify Easter from home surveillance camera footage,” the District Attorney’s office said in a news release. " While committing these break‐ins, Easter had outstanding orders for his arrest for failing to appear in court for felony drug charges. The drug offenses occurred in 2017 and 2018.”
Superior Court Judge Phyllis Gorham sentenced Easter as a habitual felon and ordered him to serve 30‐48 months in prison. He also was ordered to pay back restitution to the victims as part of work release and post release supervision.
