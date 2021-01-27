First Alert Forecast: dreary and colder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gloomy Wednesday as a wave of low pressure delivers several tenths of an inch of soaking rain to the Cape Fear Region. Amid the dreary drops, chilly northeast winds will torque temperatures down through the 50s with time. So, keep your rain gear handy and your jacket, too!
Your First Alert Forecast continues with a rainy and raw Wednesday night with temperatures dipping into the middle 30s by Thursday morning. From there, you can expect a mercifully sunny but blustery and chilly Thursday with readings holding in the 40s.
Catch these details and many others with your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
