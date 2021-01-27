First Alert Forecast: clearing, cold and blustery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday! Your First Alert Forecast features a rainy and raw Wednesday night with temperatures dipping into the middle 30s by Thursday morning. The chilly showers will wrap up overnight but as cold air chases moisture there could be a few wet flakes to mixing in around northern Bladen or Pender county, if any. No accumulation is expected, sorry snow lovers!
Expect a mercifully sunny but blustery and chilly Thursday with readings holding in the 40s. Chilly north and northwest winds will operate between 15-20 mph, gusting near 25-30 mph at times so it will feel like the 20s and 30 all day - bundle up! Wintry temperature will last in the first half of the weekend before slightly warmer air arrive and that will also support a showery close to the weekend.
