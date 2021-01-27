First Alert Forecast: clearing, cold and blustery

Expect a mercifully sunny but blustery and chilly Thursday with readings holding in the 40s. Chilly north and northwest winds will operate between 15-20 mph, gusting near 25-30 mph at times so it will feel like the 20s and 30 all day - bundle up! Wintry temperature will last in the first half of the weekend before slightly warmer air arrive and that will also support a showery close to the weekend.