Dog wakes owner and saves them from burning house

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If it wasn’t for her dog, King, Lacresha Slappy doesn’t think she’d be alive.
Monday morning after getting home from working the graveyard shift, Lacresha laid down to get some rest but she wasn’t asleep long.
“I was woke up by my dog tugging on my hair scratching me and that’s not him,” said Slappy.
Lacresha’s house on North Sixth Street had caught fire. King not only woke her up but Lacresha says he tried to lead her out to safety.
“I felt like I was gonna die,” said Slappy. “So, I bust out the window. But it was like the fire was coming at me even more off the walls. So, I just felt like I was trapped and I got out, and my dog was taking me towards the door.”
Fire crews arrived and got Lacresha and King out safely. She believes divine intervention brought them together to survive this close call.
“That’s what I said, that’s how I felt,” said Slappy. “It’s times like this when you start talking like that. But I just felt like that, and I shared that with my sister as well.”
“That dog was given to her when her son had passed away last year, February,” said her sister Shauntee Middleton. “The 18th, the matter of fact, the anniversary is about to come up. And I know how much that dog means to her and he is definitely a hero. King is definitely a hero.”
