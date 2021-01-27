Dog rescued from tornado damage in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a precious moment in Fultondale on Tuesday when rescue workers found a dog who was separated from his family during Monday night’s tornado.
Jason Williams says his home was destroyed. Even the basement tornado shelter he and his family were in was damaged. His dog, Smokey, was trapped in part of the basement after the storm.
Jason later called his family to let them see he was able to rescue Smokey. Smokey had a small cut on his nose, but he’s overall OK.
