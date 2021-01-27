Columbus Co. detectives seek to ID suspect in pair of Dollar General break-ins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man caught on camera breaking into a pair of Dollar Generals and stealing cartons of cigarettes.
According to a news release, deputies responded to the Dollar General in the Old Dock Community shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 8 and found the store’s front glass door had been busted in.
A review of surveillance video shows a man breaking the glass door with a baseball, entering the store, and then stealing cartons of cigarettes, electronics and lighters.
Officials say the man leaves the store and gets into a four-door car that was outside waiting for him.
On Jan. 9, deputies responded to the Dollar General in the Mollie community around 2:45 a.m. where they similarly found the front glass door busted in. Deputies also found merchandise from the store in the parking lot.
A review of surveillance video showed a man breaking in the glass door with a baseball bat and stealing cartons of cigarettes, sodas, and blunt wraps.
In both break-ins, the suspect enters and exits the stores multiple times, loading items into the car waiting for him outside.
If you have information, contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 640-6629.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.