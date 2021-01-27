Big technology companies lead US stock indexes sharply lower

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it would keep its low interest rate policies in place even well after the economy has sustained a recovery from the viral pandemic. In a statement after its latest policy meeting, Fed officials said they are keeping their benchmark short-term rate pegged near zero and said they would keep buying Treasury and mortgage bonds to restrain longer-term borrowing rates and support the economy. Stocks were little changed after the 2 p.m. Eastern release of the Fed statement.