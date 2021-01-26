Wave provides free rides to get COVID-19 vaccine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Making sure folk have a ride to get the Covid-19 vaccine has gotten a lot easier thanks to a $2.5 million dollar grant in Coronavirus relief funding.
Marie Parker, the executive director of wave transit says for them to be able to take you to get the vaccine, you must have already made an appointment. You can request a ride 24 hours in advance and you can make them up to two weeks in advance.
For now, WAVE is only offering the rides to people 65 and older or health care workers. They will also only go to locations in Wave’s service area between 6am-8pm Monday through Friday and 9am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.
“We’re just so excited to be a part of this process and be able to support the community and make sure everyone has an opportunity to get vaccination weather of not they can operate a vehicle or have access to one. So, I think this is a great initiative and we’re so excited to be a part of it,” said Parker.
Matt Daniels, the maintenance director for WAVE Transit says they’re also making sure people are staying safe when getting to and from the vaccination centers. He says, along with wiping down the surfaces, they use these specialized sanitation guns called electrostatic sprayers which use special chemicals to sanitize the buses.
“You shouldn’t have any worry whether it’s going to be safe or not. We have taken the precautions; we’ve been doing this for several months. We’ve been researching a lot making sure that we’re having the up-to-date information from the CDC and from the state medical offices,” said Daniels.
