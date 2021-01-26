Vic Ward sworn in as Carolina Beach Police Chief

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Police Chief Vic Ward was officially sworn in at the Town Hall on Monday.
Ward has been on the job since Dec 1 but a delay in paperwork with the state caused the town to have to wait on the ceremony.
Ward comes to Carolina Beach after spending the past 29 years with the State Highway Patrol.
“I still have a love for law enforcement and felt the need to serve,” said Ward.
Ward replaces Chris Spivey, who retired, and took over the job during a pandemic.
He says that COVID-19 has changed his transition with the job; he’s taken part in many more virtual meetings. He’s also had to decide how to enforce Governor Roy Cooper’s executive orders.
“I really defer to the educational piece of it as opposed to the enforcement of it,” said Ward. “99% of the time if you talk to people and let them know why this has been enacted, that there’s an executive order, they’re going to comply with you. The consumers understand that, and the business owners understand that.”
One thing Ward said he would like to do in the future is bring back the K-9 unit to the Carolina Beach Police Department.
