UNCW ranks 19th in U.S. News & World Report’s list of top online bachelor’s programs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. News & World Report has ranked UNCW 19th in the nation in its list of 2021 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs.
UNCW, which was tied with George Washington University, has appeared on the list three consecutive years.
Several of the university’s graduate programs also appeared on the publication’s lists:
- Nursing, 80th
- MBA Programs, 197th
- Non-MBA Business Master’s Programs, 107th
- Education, 176th
“UNCW provides students with multiple options for completing their degree programs, and this recognition reflects our commitment to academic excellence and an affordable education,” said Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.