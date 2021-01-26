Stock up on your favorite foods at the “Big Nosh” Jewish Food Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Temple of Israel is taking pre-orders for the “Big Nosh” Jewish Food Festival from now until February 28th; orders will be available for pick-up Thursday, March 18, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The “Big Nosh” Jewish Food Festival is described as a “wonderful epicurean event” where foodies and would-be foodies can stock up on the best of Jewish food.
According to the news release, foods available include:
Corned beef, pastrami, tongue all three by the pound or sandwiches, Guss’ pickles, smoked whitefish and herring, chubs (whole, small, smoked white fish) and sable (smoked cod), halvah (a soft, fudge like candy made from sesame paste). Rye Bread will also be available and there will be cucumber and Israeli salad as well as noodle kugel and potato knish’s (a small round or square of dough stuffed with potato), mandelbrot (“Jewish biscotti”)! and much, much more.
Sandwiches can also be ordered and come with coleslaw and Guss’ kosher pickle.
Click here to place an order or download and print an order form to mail.
All orders to be picked up on March 18 at the Temple of Israel’s Reibman Center, 922 Market Street, Wilmington (entrance is on 10th Street just south of Market Street).
For more information, contact Shai Abisch by email at foodsoft@aol.com or call (914) 582-8673.
