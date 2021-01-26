Stock up on your favorite foods at the “Big Nosh” Jewish Food Festival

Corned beef, pastrami, tongue all three by the pound or sandwiches, Guss’ pickles, smoked whitefish and herring, chubs (whole, small, smoked white fish) and sable (smoked cod), halvah (a soft, fudge like candy made from sesame paste). Rye Bread will also be available and there will be cucumber and Israeli salad as well as noodle kugel and potato knish’s (a small round or square of dough stuffed with potato), mandelbrot (“Jewish biscotti”)! and much, much more.