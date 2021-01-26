NCDHHS apologizes after county health departments, hospitals receive fewer vaccine doses than expected

“The Governor’s top priority is getting vaccines out quickly and equitably. The state has directed vaccines to all 100 counties and deployed high-throughput sites. Unused vaccine here could lead federal authorities to cut future allotments, so NCDHHS has pushed providers to exhaust North Carolina’s supply of first doses. However, the reality is that there is not enough vaccine here for those eligible and we need more. North Carolina providers have shown they can distribute more than double the state’s current weekly allotment and the Governor will continue to urge federal officials to make more vaccine available.”