Lawsuit filed against former New Hanover Co. deputy accused of terrorizing Pender Co. family last year

“On May 3, 2020, the Defendants, a mob of known and unknown white residents led by then-New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Kita, attempted to forcibly enter the private Pender County home of Plaintiff Monica Shepard, an African American woman who lives there with her son, Plaintiff Dameon Shepard. Defendant Kita was wearing his official New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department uniform at the time and carrying his official sidearm. Other members of the mob led by Kita, including Defendant Austin Wood, were also armed.”