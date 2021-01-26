First Alert Forecast: temps reach for the 70s for a limited time only

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! For Tuesday, balmy southwest breezes will flow across the Cape Fear Region and promote temperatures to around 70 for most of the mainland and 60s for most beach communities. Despite the unseasonable warmth, the record high for January 26 for Wilmington, 79 set in 1950, will probably not be reached. Tuesday skies will be mixed with plentiful clouds, the risk of a passing shower or thundershower, and areas of locally dense fog.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast opens with a cluster of chilly, blustery showers Wednesday and Wednesday night as a low pressure system tracks over the Cape Fear Region and intensifies near the Outer Banks. Catch these unsettled and colder details with your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to a full ten days for any place you choose with your WECT Weather App. And as always, thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
