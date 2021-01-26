First Alert Forecast: temps reach for the 70s for a limited time only

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! For Tuesday, balmy southwest breezes will flow across the Cape Fear Region and promote temperatures to around 70 for most of the mainland and 60s for most beach communities. Despite the unseasonable warmth, the record high for January 26 for Wilmington, 79 set in 1950, will probably not be reached. Tuesday skies will be mixed with plentiful clouds, the risk of a passing shower or thundershower, and areas of locally dense fog.