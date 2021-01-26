First Alert Forecast: chilly showers midweek, wintry temperatures to close the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! The last week of January will bring a dynamic pattern and a few temperature swings. Expect a cluster of chilly, blustery showers Wednesday and Wednesday night as a low pressure system tracks over the Cape Fear Region and intensifies near the Outer Banks. Rainfall amounts will tally up to near one inch with locally higher amounts possible with heavier downpours.
Cold, wintry air dives in by Thursday as cool high pressure builds in behind the exiting low pressure system. Get ready for a windy and chilly close to the week! Afternoon highs will mainly be in the 40s amid overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Tack on a blustery winds gusting near 25 mph, it will feel like the 30s for most of the day Thursday.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast opens with rebounding temperatures over the weekend and another chance for passing showers. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to a full ten days for any place you choose with your WECT Weather App. And as always, thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
