Detectives investigate catalytic converter thefts in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help as they try to identify suspects in a rash of catalytic converter thefts.
According to a Facebook post, multiple larcenies of the devices have been reported across the county, mainly in the Ocean Isle Beach area and south, since December 4. Similar thefts were also reported in South Carolina and New Hanover County.
A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s emission control system and helps reduce air pollution. The devices typically contain rare metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium which can fetch a good price at scrap metal facilities.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Geiger at 910-398-1243.
