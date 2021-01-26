COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks donations for books for budding artists

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When Ms. Ellis, a teacher at Acme Delco Elementary School introduces a new lesson to her students, she uses a variety of visuals to inspire and motivate her students.
”Slideshows, videos, and stories are regularly incorporated into my lessons,” Ellis says on her Donors Choose Page. “Reading a book about an artist, a particular style, or technique is an effective way to spark interest and help students develop a deeper appreciation of art. Sharing books and stories in art class also adds an element of fun to the experience.”
Ellis is asking for donations through Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school project. Ms. Ellis needs $384 to purchase art books for her students.
”Providing students with books is just as important as providing them with paints, paper, and glue sticks,” she says. “The books chosen for this project will assist in supplying students with the background knowledge they need to effectively examine and experience art and the academic vocabulary that will help them express their observations, opinions, and ideas.”
Once Ms. Ellis’ project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the books and deliver them to the school.
If you would like to make a donation to Ms. Ellis’ project, click here.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.