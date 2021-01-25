Wilmington police investigate after woman found shot on Dawson Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot following at home invasion on Dawson Street Sunday night.
According to a police department spokesperson, paramedics were dispatched to the 1000 block of Dawson Street around 7:40 p.m. for an unknown medical issue. Officers responded along with EMS personnel and discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment, where she is currently listed in stable condition.
No suspect information was available.
If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use the Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.