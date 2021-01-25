Wilmington business issues COVID-19 vaccine ID cards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington company is issuing Real Vaccination ID Cards for those who have gotten both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
CastleBranch, a background screening company, is offering digital and physical verification that you’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine. It costs $19.95 and can help you get into places that may soon require vaccination proof, like concerts.
To get the ID card, you will need to provide a photo and other personal information. Along with that, you’ll have to show proof that you’ve gotten both doses of the vaccine. Once the information has been verified, the card will be shipped to your home.
According to the company’s website, they work to make sure you own and control your data and privacy without the government, big data, or compromise.
