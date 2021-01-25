TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 East off-ramp to Gordon Road closed for repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The off-ramp from I-40 East to Gordon Road will be undergoing permanent repairs for damage caused by Hurricane Florence.
The off-ramp will be closed Monday-Friday between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day. This work will continue through Feb. 22.
Here is detour information from the NCDOT:
- Head Southwest on I 40 East, continue onto US 117S/N College Road.
- Turn right onto US 74W/Martin Luther King, Jr. Pkwy (signs for Wilmington/Downtown).
- Turn right onto N Kerr Ave. Turn right onto Gordon Road.
