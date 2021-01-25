Surf City will consider paid parking program at special meeting

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City has been known for its free parking for those hoping to enjoy the beach without having to pay the prices of some of the neighboring beaches to the south, but now it appears the town is at least considering a paid parking program.
On Friday, the Surf City Town Council will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. to discuss paid parking, according to a public notice.
Currently, the town offers free parking at 36 different public beach accesses as well as at public parks.
In New Hanover County, paid parking is part of life for those heading to Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach, who both charge $5 an hour now. In Kure Beach town leaders are discussing the implementation of a paid parking program this year.
The meeting will take place at the Surf City Welcome Center at 102 N. Shore Drive, you can also watch the meeting online. There are not other details about the paid parking program in Surf City or how much it could cost or what spots would be paid at this time.
