Scammers asking for donations to assist fallen North Myrtle Beach officer’s family

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is alerting residents of a phone scam.
According to authorities, residents and businesses are being contacted for donations to assist the family of Sgt. Gordon Best.
Best was killed in a crash on New Year’s Day while responding to a call for service.
Authorities say no one from the department or any other police agency will contact you asking for money or donations.
A verified donation page has been established to assist the fallen officer’s family.
Click here to donate.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.