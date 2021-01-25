Scammers asking for donations to assist fallen North Myrtle Beach officer’s family

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is alerting residents of a phone scam. (Source: wmbf)
By WMBF News Staff | January 25, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 4:28 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is alerting residents of a phone scam.

According to authorities, residents and businesses are being contacted for donations to assist the family of Sgt. Gordon Best.

Best was killed in a crash on New Year’s Day while responding to a call for service.

Authorities say no one from the department or any other police agency will contact you asking for money or donations.

A verified donation page has been established to assist the fallen officer’s family.

Click here to donate.

