First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern, big temperature swings for January’s final week

Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies during the day with occasional light to moderate showers, with rainfall measured in manageable tenths of inches of rain. On the temperature side, expect 60s to 70s early in the week, before temperatures drop back to the 50s and 40s late week following a cold front. At times, temperatures, particularly Monday will see a significant spread, with spots struggling to reach 50, while areas south of Wilmington excel to the 60s. Some daily highs and lows will vbe set near midnight.