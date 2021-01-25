First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern amid temperature swings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features an unsettled pattern for the new work and school week, with up and down temperatures. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies overnight with a stray shower and patchy fog possible.
On the temperature side, expect upper 60s to lower 70s Tuesday, before temperatures drop back to the 50s and 40s late week following a cold front. Odds for a shower or thundershower Tuesday will be near 30%, Tuesday night: near 60% as the next low pressure system develop and passes by Carolinas.
Wednesday will be the main day to see widespread showers, some could be heavy at times, before tapering off by the evening. Temperatures will be too warm to support wintry weather but stay alert for localized poor drainage flooding and ponding on the roads.
Get ready for wintry temperatures to close the week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s amid bright sunshine. Your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for the Wilmington Metro are featured below. You can extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you like with your WECT Weather App!
