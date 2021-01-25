Delaware women complete weekend sweep of UNCW

NEWARK, Delaware (UNCW news release) - Senior forward Carol-Anne Obusek registered her third double-double of the season, but it was not enough as UNCW dropped a 79-67 verdict against Colonial Athletic Association-leading Delaware in the weekend series finale at the Bob Carpenter Center on Sunday afternoon.
The win elevated the Blue Hens’ record to 11-1 overall and 8-0 in the CAA while UNCW stands at 3-7 overall and 0-4 against league opponents.
Obusek paced the Seahawks with 18 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field while grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds. The Cary, N.C., product also blocked a season-high five shots while playing 35 minutes.
Junior guard Za’Nautica Downs came off the bench to contribute 17 points while matching her season high with seven rebounds. Freshman guard Mary McMillan added 14 points with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Delaware, which won its eighth consecutive game, was led by junior guard Jasmine Dickey’s 26 points and 11 rebounds. Dickey converted 7-of-16 shots from the floor and was 11-for-12 from the charity stripe en route to her fourth double-double of the season.
Redshirt junior forward Ty Battle also authored a double-double for the Blue Hens with 10 points and 10 rebounds while junior guard Jewel Smalls came off the bench to chip in 16 points and six rebounds.
UNCW continues its four-game road swing next weekend with a pair of CAA games at Hofstra. The Seahawks and the Pride will square off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, and Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Mack Sports Complex.
