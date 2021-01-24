Whiteville City Council to discuss options to fill vacant seat

“The City’s Charter refers back to NCGS 160A-63 and a couple of blog posts from the UNC School of Government is included which explains the process for filling unexpired terms. Council may appoint a qualified candidate to fill the term until the next election. The next election is November 2, 2021. Whoever is appointed by the Council, must file for this seat for the rest of the unexpired term, if that person desires to continue to serve out the rest of the term,” according to City Council’s agenda. “Any other qualified person can run for the seat as well. The seat is in District 1. The person elected to this seat for the unexpired term will hold the seat until 2023.”