UNCW women fall on the road at Delaware

The Blue Hens remained unbeaten in CAA play at 7-0 while upping their overall record to 10-1. UNCW, playing its first game in 20 days, dropped to 3-6 overall and 0-3 in the circuit. Dickey, the reigning CAA Player of the Week, anchored the Blue Hens by knocking down 7-of-17 shots from the floor while going 8-for-9 at the free throw line.