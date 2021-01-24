UNCW women fall on the road at Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (UNCW news release) - Colonial Athletic Association-leading Delaware used a strong third quarter and a 23-point performance from junior guard Jasmine Dickey to claim a 73-66 league victory over UNCW in the weekend series opener at the Bob Carpenter Center on Saturday afternoon.
The Blue Hens remained unbeaten in CAA play at 7-0 while upping their overall record to 10-1. UNCW, playing its first game in 20 days, dropped to 3-6 overall and 0-3 in the circuit. Dickey, the reigning CAA Player of the Week, anchored the Blue Hens by knocking down 7-of-17 shots from the floor while going 8-for-9 at the free throw line.
She also added nine rebounds and three assists. Junior guard Jewel Smalls came off the bench to score 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field, including a 3-for-9 showing from beyond the arc, in addition to making 3-of-4 free throws.
Redshirt junior forward Ty Battle added a double-double for Delaware, scoring 13 points with a game-high 14 rebounds. Battle shot 6-for-11 from the field and contributed a pair of blocked shots. Junior guard Za’Nautica Downs led a trio of Seahawks in double figures after matching Dickey for game-high honors with 23 points.
Downs shot 5-for-13 from the floor, but converted 13-of-16 free throws while chipping in six rebounds. Freshman guard Taylor Webster tallied 14 points with six rebounds while senior center Carol-Anne Obusek nearly recorded a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds.
UNCW and Delaware complete the weekend series on Sunday, Jan. 24, with a 1 p.m. tip-off.
