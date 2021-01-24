Longtime Carolina Panther Greg Olsen announces retirement from NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Carolina Panther great Greg Olsen announced his retirement from the National Football League Sunday afternoon.
Olsen made his announcement during the NFL on Fox pregame show ahead of the NFC Championship Game.
He will join the Fox NFL coverage beginning next season.
“(I’m) proud of what I was able to accomplish in this league, proud of the relationships and everything that the game has given me. But sometimes, when it’s time, it’s time and my time in the NFL now has come to an end. I’m excited for the next chapter,” Olsen said on Fox Sunday afternoon. “I’ve got it all out of my system.”
He played nine seasons with the Panthers, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards, receptions and 100-yard games by a tight end.
Olsen made the Pro Bowl three times with the Panthers and was selected to the AP All-Pro Second Team twice.
Olsen, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2007, was traded to Carolina in 2011. He played his 14th and final pro season this year with the Seattle Seahawks.
From 2014-16, he piled up three-straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
Olsen tallied6,463 receiving yards, 524 receptions 10 100-yard receiving games and 39 touchdowns in those nine years in Charlotte.
He has made a huge community contribution in Charlotte with his Greg Olsen Foundation which provides resources to families affected by cancer and cardiovascular diseases.
He was a two-time finalist for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
He has been instrumental in starting the HEARTest Yard program with the Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital, raising money and provide programmatic support for children with congenital heart diseases.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.