Former Marine who went viral for rescuing dogs during Hurricane Florence arrested for role in Capitol riot

“In a video obtained online, Nichols can be identified in the crowd at the U.S. Capitol based on his appearance and distinct clothing, and he can be seen and heard yelling into the bullhorn in the direction of the large crowd, ‘If you have a weapon, you need to get your weapon!’ As shown in another video, Nichols can be seen and heard yelling, ‘This is the second revolution right here folks! […] This is not a peaceful protest,’ according to the affidavit.