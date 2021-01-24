First Alert Forecast: unsettled week amid temperature swings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast begins with an unsettled pattern for the new work and school week, with up and down temperatures and rain chances. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies during the day with occasional light to moderate showers, with rainfall measured in manageable tenths of inches of rain. On the temperature side, expect 60s to 70s early in the week, before temperatures drop back to the 50s and 40s late week following a cold front.
At times, temperatures, particularly Monday will see a significant spread, with spots struggling to reach 50, while areas south of Wilmington excel to the 60s with some daily highs and lows set near midnight. Showers should move out in time Thursday evening to avoid any wintry precipitation. Your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for the Wilmington Metro are featured below. You can extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you like with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.