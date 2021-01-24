First Alert Forecast: unsettled week amid temperature swings

At times, temperatures, particularly Monday will see a significant spread, with spots struggling to reach 50, while areas south of Wilmington excel to the 60s with some daily highs and lows set near midnight. Showers should move out in time Thursday evening to avoid any wintry precipitation. Your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for the Wilmington Metro are featured below. You can extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you like with your WECT Weather App!