First Alert Forecast: sunny and chilly weather continues, big changes ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Sunday, as the wintry weekend continues! Your First Alert Forecast features a continuation of the dry skies and seasonably chilly temperatures. Clouds will increase after sunset as showers work into the fold heading back to work and school Monday.
On the temperature side, expect chillier upper 40s and lower 50s for highs Sunday afternoon with overnight lows warmer by comparison to the start of the day in the the lower 40s and upper 30s.
Your First Alert Forecast for next week includes a variety of conditions: starting with warmth and showers and a risk of fog and thunder and then finishing with a colder shot late next week. Chillier showers are likely Wednesday into early Thursday. Catch details on some of this in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you like with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.