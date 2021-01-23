Wilmington Police searching for man who set Christmas tree ablaze in Downtown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Wilmington are looking for a suspect who allegedly set a Christmas tree on fire on Dec. 29 at a business in the Downtown area.
“The subsequent fire lead to significant damage to the interior of the business. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods,” according to police.
Police did not list the specific business or address in the release.
