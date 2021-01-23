Police: Missing Kentucky man could be in Boiling Springs Lake

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A missing man from Kentucky could be in the Boiling Springs Lake area, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Rufus Ernest Wolfe, 88, is missing from the Shillala Village area and was last seen on Friday, he is 5′6″ and weighs 165 pounds, Wolfe has gray hair and green eyes.
“Mr. Wolfe left his home in Bell Co. Kentucky driving a blue 2019 Ford Ecosport. It is believed that Mr. Wolfe could be traveling in the direction of Southern Pines, NC and could possibly be in Boiling Springs Lake, NC,” according to the KY State Police.
Wolfe possibly suffers from dementia and may be confused, police say.
Anyone with information can contact the Kentucky State Police at 606-573-3131.
