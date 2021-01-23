Outreach efforts bring vaccines to black community

”I just want to make sure that our seniors are taken care of. I think that they should be our priority,” said Evelyn Adgar, who organized the drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Dreams Center for Art Education Friday morning. “My Mother is no longer here but I always think about if she were here, what would be some easy ways that I could make sure that she was taken care of, so that’s how I opened up to make sure the seniors were taken care of.”