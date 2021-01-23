NOW HIRING: Caregivers needed for seniors in our community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The need for in-home caregivers in our community has increased during the pandemic.
As a result, Home Instead Senior Care in Wilmington plans to hire 25 permanent part-time and full-time positions.
Anne Rostan, Community Outreach Director, said the need has never been greater for in-home caregivers because while those ages 65 and older are becoming the largest segment of our population and at the same time, many want to stay in their homes where they feel safest due to COVID concerns.
Those who are interested in becoming caregivers will receive training. However, Rostan said there’s one skill that cannot be trained.
“What we can’t teach you is to have a big heart,” she said. “To care about seniors, that’s the number one thing that we would ask for someone who is applying for a job.”
The company is offering a hiring bonus. It also offers health benefits.
To apply, click visit HomeInstead.com/careers.
