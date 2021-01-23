$2 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Leland convenience store

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - One lucky person who purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Leland is $2 million richer after Friday night’s drawing.
“The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Minuteman Food Mart on Mercantile Drive in Leland. The $3 Megaplier ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 4-26-42-50-60, to beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million and won a $1,000,000 prize. The prize was doubled to $2,000,000 when the 2X Megaplier was drawn,” according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery.
There were six other tickets across that state that won big as well with a $20,000 prize and five $10,000 winners.
“After a record run of 37 draws, the second-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions was won Friday night! The estimated $1.05 billion annuity jackpot went to a lucky ticket holder in Michigan. Tuesday’s jackpot resets to $20 million as an annuity prize, or $14.7 million cash. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million,” according to the press release.
