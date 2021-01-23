$2 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Leland convenience store

“The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Minuteman Food Mart on Mercantile Drive in Leland. The $3 Megaplier ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 4-26-42-50-60, to beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million and won a $1,000,000 prize. The prize was doubled to $2,000,000 when the 2X Megaplier was drawn,” according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery.