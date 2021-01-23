First Alert Forecast: sunny and wintry cold weekend ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you as we officially welcome the weekend! Your First Alert Forecast features a completely dry weekend and a more generous distribution of sunshine.
On the temperature side of the forecast ledger: expect chillier upper 40s and lower 50s for the weekend afternoons. Freezing 30s are likely Saturday night with 20s for mainland sections of the Cape Fear Region.
Your First Alert Forecast for next week includes a variety of conditions: starting with warmth and showers and a risk of fog and thunder and then finishing with a colder shot late next week. Catch details on some of this in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you like with your WECT Weather App!
