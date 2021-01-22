19-year-old now charged with armed robbery in hit-and-run attack that injured teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old accused of intentionally hitting a teenage pedestrian with his car is now facing an armed robbery charge in connection with the Jan. 11 attack.
According to officials with the Wilmington Police Department, William Logan Buck was involved in a dispute with the 16-year-old victim at the MLK Center on South Eighth Street at around 2:30 p.m. Buck then allegedly struck the teen with his Chevrolet Impala, got out the vehicle to steal his phone, and then took off.
The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Buck was initially arrested four days after the hit-and-run, on Jan. 15, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and felony hit and run.
He was arrested again on Friday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and booked in jail under a $100,000 bond.
