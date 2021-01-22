6-year-old boy dies after being attacked by dog in Hampton Co.

“The coroner’s office was requested at 1:59 p.m. and upon arrival, he was dead on arrival. At this time the case in under investigation by SLED, the coroner’s office, and the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office. Upon the completion of the investigation, more information will be released. It’s very unfortunate and very sad and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” said Preston Altman, Assistant Hampton County Coroner.