Work continues to bring surf park to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach officials provided an update on the highly-anticipated surf park that will be coming to the community.
“Here’s something fun to get excited about! The City has been working with the developers to bring this incredible surf park to MB,” Mayor Brenda Bethune posted to Facebook Thursday night, while sharing a post from the city’s partners at LS3P that shows conceptual designs of the park.
The surf park, called surfworks, and amphitheater will be able to accommodate professional and amateur surf contests, rock climbing contests, movie nights and more.
“Centered around a pool outfitted with #Wavegarden Cove Technology, the facility will provide #surfers of all skill levels to enjoy the constant flow of waves,” a LS3P social media post stated.
RELATED COVERAGE:
It is South Carolina’s first surf and adventure park, according to LS3P.
Project leaders previously said renderings have been completed and they hope to have all funding and permitting in place by May of this year to start the 18-month construction process.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.