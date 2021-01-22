Town of Leland waives fees for annexation, votes to annex 51-acre plot

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland unanimously approved the proposal to waive the $450 fee that was required to apply for voluntary annexation at its meeting Thursday night.
The purpose of the fee waiver was to make voluntary annexation more attractive to property owners and developers to help grow Leland’s tax base. The benefits of annexation to property owners include police, fire, and other utility services.
Also, the Town Council approved a proposal for voluntary annexation of 51 acres of undeveloped land off Hazel Branch Road and agreed to a medium density residential zoning ordinance that would allow seven single-family or town homes per acre. This would equate to around 300 lots housing 600 to 1,000 people. The motion passed unanimously.
