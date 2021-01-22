No New Years Resolution? Red Cross asks that you resolve to volunteer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Didn’t make a New Year’s Resolution this year? No worries. It’s not too late, and the American Red Cross is hoping you’ll consider an alternative to the traditional resolutions such as exercising and dieting.
“What we’re asking folks to do is to consider to resolve to volunteer in your community,” says James Jarvis, Executive Director American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area.
Jarvis says the Red Cross has two areas where they have a critical need.
“We have two very specific needs,”Jarvis says. “The first one being blood drive volunteers. When you go to donate blood, which is a very safe process, we need somebody there at the front door to take your temperature, get you checked into the blood drive and make sure you have a great blood donation experience.”
Jarvis says most of their blood drive ambassadors, as they are called, are retirees and because they are at greater risk if they contract COVID-19, they’ve lost some of their volunteers. He emphasizes all volunteers are given personal protection equipment but says some of their volunteers simply couldn’t take the chance.
“The second position that we’re looking for are disaster volunteers. Every eight minutes somebody experiences a home fire in this country. Seven times a day, somebody loses their life in a home fire in the U.S. and so these volunteers are incredibly important. "
Jarvis says the volunteers are able to meet with people virtually to determine their needs.
The qualifications for both positions are minimal. You really just need a smiling face and a caring heart.
“We’re just looking for somebody who has some time, would love to meet people, is friendly and, again, we’re going to provide you with all the PPE that you need to be safe,” Jarvis says.
The Red Cross will host two volunteer virtual open houses for interested volunteers.
They will be held Tuesday, January 26, from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Wednesday, January 27, from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
To register for either of these virtual sessions, click here.
