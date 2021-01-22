NHCS adjusts grab-and-go meal service

New Hanover County Schools grab-and-go meal service. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | January 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 2:30 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools have announced its updated grab-and-go meal service as students are expected to return to class under Plan B on Monday, Jan. 25.

Beginning Monday, the meal service will be offered at 24 school sites and 20 community sites. Meals are provided at the school weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children 18 years and younger are able to pick up one complete meal each day. A complete meal consists of lunch and breakfast for the next day.

The school sites offering curbside pickup are as follows:

  • Alderman Elem. - 2025 Independence Blvd.
  • Bellamy Elem. - 70 Sanders Rd.
  • Bradley Creek Elem. - 6211 Greenville Loop Rd.
  • Carolina Beach School - 400 South 4th St. Carolina Beach
  • College Park Elem. - 5001 Oriole Drive
  • Career Readiness Academy at Mosley PLC - 3702 Princess Place Drive
  • Holly Shelter Middle - 3921 Roger Haynes Drive
  • Forest Hills Elem. - 602 Colonial Dr.
  • Murray Middle - 655 Halyburton Memorial Pkwy
  • Murrayville Elem. - 225 Mabee Way
  • Myrtle Grove Middle - 901 Piner Rd.
  • New Hanover High School - 1307 Market St.
  • Ogden Elem. - 3637 Middle Sound Loop Rd.
  • Parsley Elem. - 3518 Masonboro Loop Rd.
  • Pine Valley Elem. - 440 John S. Mosby Dr.
  • Porters Neck Elem. - 416 Edgewater Club Road
  • Noble Middle - 6520 Market Street
  • Roland Grise Middle - 4412 Lake Ave.
  • Sunset Park Elem. - 613 Alabama Ave.
  • Trask Middle - 2900 N. College Rd.
  • Virgo (UNCW) - 813 Nixon St.
  • Mary C. Williams Elem. - 801 Silver Lake Rd.
  • Williston Middle - 401 S. Tenth St.
  • Wrightsboro Elem. - 2716 Castle Hayne Rd.

For more information including a list of community sites available, click here.

