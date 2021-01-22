NHCS adjusts grab-and-go meal service

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools have announced its updated grab-and-go meal service as students are expected to return to class under Plan B on Monday, Jan. 25.
Beginning Monday, the meal service will be offered at 24 school sites and 20 community sites. Meals are provided at the school weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children 18 years and younger are able to pick up one complete meal each day. A complete meal consists of lunch and breakfast for the next day.
The school sites offering curbside pickup are as follows:
- Alderman Elem. - 2025 Independence Blvd.
- Bellamy Elem. - 70 Sanders Rd.
- Bradley Creek Elem. - 6211 Greenville Loop Rd.
- Carolina Beach School - 400 South 4th St. Carolina Beach
- College Park Elem. - 5001 Oriole Drive
- Career Readiness Academy at Mosley PLC - 3702 Princess Place Drive
- Holly Shelter Middle - 3921 Roger Haynes Drive
- Forest Hills Elem. - 602 Colonial Dr.
- Murray Middle - 655 Halyburton Memorial Pkwy
- Murrayville Elem. - 225 Mabee Way
- Myrtle Grove Middle - 901 Piner Rd.
- New Hanover High School - 1307 Market St.
- Ogden Elem. - 3637 Middle Sound Loop Rd.
- Parsley Elem. - 3518 Masonboro Loop Rd.
- Pine Valley Elem. - 440 John S. Mosby Dr.
- Porters Neck Elem. - 416 Edgewater Club Road
- Noble Middle - 6520 Market Street
- Roland Grise Middle - 4412 Lake Ave.
- Sunset Park Elem. - 613 Alabama Ave.
- Trask Middle - 2900 N. College Rd.
- Virgo (UNCW) - 813 Nixon St.
- Mary C. Williams Elem. - 801 Silver Lake Rd.
- Williston Middle - 401 S. Tenth St.
- Wrightsboro Elem. - 2716 Castle Hayne Rd.
