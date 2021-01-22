Man robs Family Dollar at gunpoint Thursday night, deputies say

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint Thursday evening.
According to a news release, the suspect walked into the store, located at 2616 Castle Hayne Road, at around 8 p.m and browsed around before approaching the counter and brandishing a handgun, demanding money.
The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and he then fled on foot in an unknown direction.
The suspect had blonde hair and was wearing a beanie, black/white face mask, green jacket with hoodie, dark pants, dark-colored shoes, and a black backpack.
If anyone has any information on the robbery, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or submit an anonymous tip here: https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip
