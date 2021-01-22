Man robs Family Dollar at gunpoint Thursday night, deputies say

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint Thursday evening. (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | January 22, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 4:18 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint Thursday evening.

According to a news release, the suspect walked into the store, located at 2616 Castle Hayne Road, at around 8 p.m and browsed around before approaching the counter and brandishing a handgun, demanding money.

The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and he then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect had blonde hair and was wearing a beanie, black/white face mask, green jacket with hoodie, dark pants, dark-colored shoes, and a black backpack.

If anyone has any information on the robbery, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or submit an anonymous tip here: https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip

