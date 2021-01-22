Get Fit With 6: Challenge yourself, Gannon Medwick did!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Whether you are starting a new routine or need to add to what you’re doing a little challenge can go a long way.
“Well basically I think everybody needs a goal. Everybody needs some motivation, especially with what’s going on in the world today. We all need something to do at home. So, I came up with these challenges. To, make sure everybody keeps on track with motivation and not sitting at home on their couches,” Amy Stewart, Personal Trainer/Owner Back To Basics Personal Training.
Stewart is putting together monthly challenges for her gym, but anyone can do these exercises at home.
January’s challenge is burpees, push-ups, squats, and crunches.
“Every month I’m going to be doing something different and this month I’m concentrating mostly on legs, core, upper body just a little bit. Just to get your boy used to doing a little bit more things. Maybe further in the future especially if you get used to it,” said Stewart.
First Alert Meteorologist Gannon Medwick joined me at the gym.
Stewart goes over two versions of each exercise. The harder version and the modified version.
Squats Regular Version
The perfect stance for squats is going to be should width apart with your feet.
Make sure most of your heel pressure is on your heels.
Squat down, arms out if front.
Make sure your heels are shifted back so your knees don’t go past your toes.
Squats Modified Version
If you have bad knees, go out a little wider with your stance, turn your toes out and go straight down in that position.
You do not have to use your arms. Just go out wide, keep it nice and slow and controlled.
Push-Ups Regular Version
Feet are about shoulder width apart.
Your arms should be straight, directly below your shoulders and you’re going to go all he way down, as far as you can go. Then back, up.
Modified Version
Cross your ankles. Stay on your knees. Again, shoulder width with your hands. Come down and then back up.
Crunches Regular Version
Hands behind your head, knees come into your elbows and feet down to the ground.
Crunches Modified Version
If you have a lot of lower back problems, put your heels on the ground, toes up to the ceiling and all you’re doing is small pulses up to the ceiling with your chin. Make sure your head is in your hands.
Burpees Regular Version
Hop up, down, lay your whole body on the ground, pull back in then hop up.
Modified Version
Same stance with your feet. Bring yourself all the way down, walk legs out, back in and hop up.
Everyday it’s going to be a little bit different, so watch the calendar.
The reps depend on the day of the month with each day getting a little harder.
We are well into the month so you can start with January 1 or today’s date.
Here’s the schedule:
Keep checking back for new challenges every month!
